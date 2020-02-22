Keystone Tops Cranberry in D9 2A Girls’ Playoffs

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Using a 7-1 run to close out the third quarter, fourth-seeded Keystone went on to beat fifth-seeded Cranberry, 50-43, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at Moniteau High School.

(Photo of Keystone’s Emily Lauer. Photo by Kim Constantino)

The Lady Panthers (15-8) had watched a 29-20 lead early in the third quarter wilt away into a 32-31 deficit with 2:31 left in the quarter before closing the frame on the quick spurt to retake the lead, 38-33, heading to the fourth quarter.

Then in the final eight minutes, Keystone hit 8 of 12 free throws to close out the victory with Emily Lauer collecting eight of her game-high 20 points in the quarter while going 6 of 8 from the line.

Freshman Natalie Bowser added 11 points while helping Keystone to a 24-17 halftime lead by scoring seven first-half points.

Alyssa Dunlap also chipped in 10 points for the Lady Panthers while hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

Ava Ferringer paced Cranberry (13-10) with 16 points with Megan Hadden adding 11. Kaia Dean had five points and eight rebounds.

Keystone will face top-seeded Ridgway in the semifinals Wednesday.

DUBOIS, Pa. – Christina Fullem scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the second half to help top-seeded Ridgway earn their first playoff victory since 1999 with a 39-22 victory over eighth-seeded Brockway in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at DuBois High School.

Relisten to the game:

The Lady Elkers (17-6) led 20-13 at the end of 3 before outscoring the Lady Rovers (12-11) 19-9 in the final eight minutes of play.

Gabbi Rohr added 10 points for Ridgway including six points in the fourth while going 6-for-10 at the charity stripe. She was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game and talked about the win.

Eva Cobaugh added nine tallies in the victory.

Danielle Wood paced the Lady Rovers with nine points in the loss while Macie Smith netted eight.

Ridgway will face fourth-seeded Keystone in the semifinals Tuesday.

