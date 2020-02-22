Kristy Droske Announces Week Six Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Six – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK SIX RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: THE CHUNKY BUNCH

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): April Renninger

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady Nathan Best Caboose Cutters MaKena Stiller Family Flab Crystal Merwin Hakuna Matubas Karen Carmichael Lean Queens Kristy Steele Mission Slimpossible Carrie McHenry Nirvana Nails Jenn Reichard Not Fast, Just Furious Kaitie Kline Potato Chicks Kate Rowan Potato Chicks II Corri Shumaker Revenge of the Herd Lori Hiles Scale Slaughterers Lindsay Morris Slimpsons Jamie Weeter The Chunky Bunch April Renninger The Haskell House Joanne Bauer The Sumo Shredders Toni Forsythe Withering A-Weigh Nikki Gunn

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1. 3 Bald Guys & A Lady 2. The Sumo Shredders 3.Caboose Cutters 4. Family Flab 5. Potato Chicks II 6. The Haskell House 7. The Chunky Bunch 8. Scale Slaughterers 9. Withering A-Weigh 10. Potato Chicks 11. Slimpsons 12. Misson Slimpossible 13. Revenge of the Herd 14. Not Fast, Just Furious 15. Hakuna Mutabas 16. Nirvana Nails 17. Lean Queens

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

With a lot of cold and flu bugs flying around in addition to some very random weather and changes of temperature, many of us have been down and out with some version of illness. THIS IS A DANGER ZONE FOR FALLING OFF THE WAGON. If you are serious about your goals, please make every attempt possible to squeeze some “active rest” into your down time. Active rest simply means that you are not doing any ‘hard’ work, nothing that will hinder your recovery, or that you shouldn’t be able to muster up the motivation to do. For example, some light yoga or a 15/20 minute stretch out session. Stay as hydrated as possible, and don’t fear the comeback. Yes…it is likely you will feel like sh** the first day or two back at it…but it is also very likely that after a day or two, you’ll feel much better, vs. a long drug out recovery of you sitting on your butt. By all means, do listen to your body in the eye of the storm, but when the bulk has passed, fight your way back out. Don’t lose that momentum you have been working so hard for!

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Seven results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.