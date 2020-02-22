 

Kristy Droske Announces Week Six Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

KristyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Six – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK SIX RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: THE CHUNKY BUNCH

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): April Renninger

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady Nathan Best
Caboose Cutters MaKena Stiller
Family Flab Crystal Merwin
Hakuna Matubas Karen Carmichael
Lean Queens Kristy Steele
Mission Slimpossible Carrie McHenry
Nirvana Nails Jenn Reichard
Not Fast, Just Furious Kaitie Kline
Potato Chicks Kate Rowan
Potato Chicks II Corri Shumaker
Revenge of the Herd Lori Hiles
Scale Slaughterers Lindsay Morris
Slimpsons Jamie Weeter
The Chunky Bunch April Renninger
The Haskell House Joanne Bauer
The Sumo Shredders Toni Forsythe
Withering A-Weigh Nikki Gunn

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1. 3 Bald Guys & A Lady
2. The Sumo Shredders
3.Caboose Cutters
4. Family Flab
5. Potato Chicks II
6. The Haskell House
7. The Chunky Bunch
8. Scale Slaughterers
9. Withering A-Weigh
10. Potato Chicks
11. Slimpsons
12. Misson Slimpossible
13. Revenge of the Herd
14. Not Fast, Just Furious
15. Hakuna Mutabas
16. Nirvana Nails
17. Lean Queens

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

With a lot of cold and flu bugs flying around in addition to some very random weather and changes of temperature, many of us have been down and out with some version of illness. THIS IS A DANGER ZONE FOR FALLING OFF THE WAGON. If you are serious about your goals, please make every attempt possible to squeeze some “active rest” into your down time. Active rest simply means that you are not doing any ‘hard’ work, nothing that will hinder your recovery, or that you shouldn’t be able to muster up the motivation to do. For example, some light yoga or a 15/20 minute stretch out session. Stay as hydrated as possible, and don’t fear the comeback. Yes…it is likely you will feel like sh** the first day or two back at it…but it is also very likely that after a day or two, you’ll feel much better, vs. a long drug out recovery of you sitting on your butt. By all means, do listen to your body in the eye of the storm, but when the bulk has passed, fight your way back out. Don’t lose that momentum you have been working so hard for!

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Seven results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.


