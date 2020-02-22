 

Area Author to Join Annual Bowdish Birthday Celebration on February 29

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Ken Raybuck 2BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Area Author Ken Raybuck will be joining the annual Bowdish Birthday Celebration on Saturday, February 29, at the Jefferson County History Center with his newly published book, You Meet Everyone Twice.

Ken will have copies available or can personalize a previously purchased book.

A Jefferson County Native, Ken recently retired after thirty years as a banker and worked at other jobs far removed from fictional writing.

Ken notes, “I always wanted to tell a fictional story because I knew a book had the potential to outlive a lot of other stuff in my life.”

He spent the last year combining his real life experiences, along with some stories he heard from others, into a fictional account of a young man’s wayward life set in the seventies and eighties.

This is a book that once opened, you can’t put it down. It takes the reader from a young man’s early years living on a farm, to risking a daring mission that would bring him back to the hills and valleys of western Pennsylvania. It explores the relationships in his life as friends change over time and become intricately involved in his return to that quiet little town in Pennsylvania.

The Bowdish Birthday event includes opening of new exhibits at the JCHC and the annual running of the Bowdish model railroad.

The museum opens at 11:00 a.m. and admission is by donation.


