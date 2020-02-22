Say What?!: Metal Detector User Finds Live World War II Mortar in Tennessee

LEBANON, Tn. – Police in Tennessee said a person using a metal detector made an unexpected and startling discovery — an unexploded mortar round dating from World War II.

The Lebanon Police Department said a resident with a metal detector discovered the live mortar Monday behind Hartmann Plantation and alerted authorities.

