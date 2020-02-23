7 Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain before 10pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 48. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers before 10pm, then rain and snow showers between 10pm and 2am, then snow showers likely after 2am. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Cloudy, with a high near 28.

