All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Colvin
Bob Colvin served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Robert P. Colvin, Sr.
Born: February 24, 1938
Died: November 25, 2019
Hometown: Shippenville, PA
Branch: United States Navy
Bob served in the United States Navy for four years.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #66 of Clarion, as well as other community service organizations.
He was laid to rest in the Wedekind family Cemetery in Pine City.
Click here to view a full obituary.
