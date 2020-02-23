Clarion Area Kindergarten Registration & Parent Meeting Scheduled for March 18

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Elementary School will hold its annual kindergarten registration meeting for parents on Wednesday, March 18, at the elementary.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

Parents will receive information, registration forms, and the opportunity to schedule an individual registration appointment on either March 27th or March 28th.

If you are considering kindergarten and your child will be five years old before September 1, 2020, please plan to attend.

For more information, please call the Clarion Area Elementary School at 814-226-8118.

