Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Angel Food Ice Cream Cake

This dessert is fast, easy, and delicious!

Angel Food Ice Cream Cake

Ingredients

1 – 10 oz. prepared angel food cake

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, slightly softened

2 quarts fresh strawberries

Directions

~Cut the cake in half; tear one half into small pieces and set aside.

~Cut the other half into 12-14 thin slices; arrange in the bottom of a waxed paper-lined 13-in. x 9-in. dish, overlapping as needed.

~Spread softened ice cream over cake, pressing down to smooth. Gently press the small cake pieces into ice cream. Cover and freeze.

~Just before serving, slice strawberries and sweeten to taste. Cut dessert into squares and top with strawberries.

