District 9 Updates Basketball Brackets for Wednesday Semifinal Games

Sunday, February 23, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Redbank Valley girls basketball 2020 BakaysaPUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 updated its basketball brackets to include Wednesday, Feb. 26, semifinal games in Class 2A girls and Class 1A boys.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Class 2A girls’ games will be a doubleheader at Brookville High School featuring Keystone and Ridgway at 6 p.m. and Redbank Valley vs. Clarion at 7:30 p.m.

The Class 1A boys’ games will be a doubleheader at Clearfield High School featuring A-C Valley and Elk County Catholic at 6 p.m. and Clarion-Limestone vs. Cameron County at 7:30 p.m.

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason including brackets can be found here.


