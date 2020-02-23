District 9 Updates Basketball Brackets for Wednesday Semifinal Games

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 updated its basketball brackets to include Wednesday, Feb. 26, semifinal games in Class 2A girls and Class 1A boys.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Class 2A girls’ games will be a doubleheader at Brookville High School featuring Keystone and Ridgway at 6 p.m. and Redbank Valley vs. Clarion at 7:30 p.m.

The Class 1A boys’ games will be a doubleheader at Clearfield High School featuring A-C Valley and Elk County Catholic at 6 p.m. and Clarion-Limestone vs. Cameron County at 7:30 p.m.

