DuBois Wins D4/9 3A Wrestling Title; Beavers Scott Named Outstanding Wrestler

HYDE, Pa. (D9Sports) – The DuBois Beavers (193.5 points), with three champions and four runner-ups, won the team title at the District 4/9 3A Individual Championships on Saturday in Clearfield.

(Photo of Ed Scott of DuBois, who won the 152-pound title and was named the Outstanding Wrestler. Photo by Kenn Staub)

Ed Scott Sr., the Beavers’ head man on the bench, was named the District 9 3A Coach of the Year, while Ed Scott Jr. was named the meet’s Outstanding Wrestler after winning the title at 152 pounds.

District 4’s Williamsport (169.5) finished in second, boasting three titlists and a runner-up. Clearfield (158), with a pair of wrestlers on the top step of the podium and three on the second, took third in its home gym, and St. Marys (144) earned fourth place. The Dutchmen had no first-place finishers, but put nine in the top five, including a pair of runner-ups. Selinsgrove (138.5) finished fifth and could boast of two titlists. Bradford had two champions and Shikellamy one.

View completes brackets



106 POUNDS

Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo, the No. 1 seed, pinned second-seeded Evan Davis of Clearfield (5:07) to the title.

Jacob Umstead of Cranberry scored a 17-5 major decision against DuBois’s Gage Sonnie in the consolation finals. Leo Martinez of Selinsgrove took fifth with a first-period fall against St. Marys’ Tanner Quackenbush (0:58)

113 POUNDS

The 113-pound final also saw a match-up of one versus two, with top-seeded Brendan Orr of DuBois facing off against Cranberry’s Austin Shoup. Orr took a 12-5 victory in the bout.

Williamsport’s Luke Seagraves earned a major decision against Derrick Bender of Clearfield for third. Selinsgrove’s Donovan Gundie fell to fifth place.

120 POUNDS

Carter Weaver of Williamsport edged out Selingrove’s Aiden Gaugler 7-6 in the 120-pound final.

Cranberry’s Carter Stanley secured third with a 9-0 major over St. Mary’s Isaac Dellaquilla, while DuBois’s Kam Stevenson posted a 7-6 score against Damian Wolfe of Shikellamy in the fifth-place contest.

126 POUNDS

Lucas Laktash claimed one of Bradford’s two championships with a first period pin of Clearfield’s Nolan Barr at 126 pounds (1:18).

Riley Harris of Williamsport beat Punxsutawney’s Ben Skarbek 7-4 in the consolation finals. Shikellamy’s Caleb Yoder edged Connor Gausman of St. Marys 2-0 for fifth.

132 POUNDS

DuBois’s Trenton Donahue won his third district title with a 6-0 decision over Brett Thompson of Bradford at 132 pounds.

Brady Smith of Punxsutawney took third by pinning St. Marys’ Lane Dellaquilla (3:20). It was a District 4 battle for fifth with Selinsgrove’s Sylvain Martin prevailing 5-1 over Arthur Skoff of Shikellamy.

138 POUNDS

At 138 pounds those in attendance saw a rematch of last year’s 120-pound title bout. Like a season ago, Riley Bower of Williamsport decisioned DuBois’s Chandler Ho for the win.

Clearfield’s Luke Freeland pinned Gregory Tetis of St. Marys early in the second period (1:19) to take third. Garrett Paradis took fifth by pinning Bradford’s Elijah Fitton (4:54).

145 POUNDS

Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini won his second straight district title with a first period fall against Roman Marrone of Williamsport (1:50).

Tylor Herzing of St. Marys pinned DuBois’s Austin Mitchell in the third-place bout (4:17). Karson Kline of Clearfield finished in fifth with a 6-2 decision over Bradford’s Drake Hayden.

152 POUNDS

Ed Scott of DuBois won his fourth district title by pinning Mark McGonigal of Clearfield in the first period (1:41) of the 152-pound bout. Scott, who picked up two other first period falls in his march to another championship, was named 3A’s Outstanding Wrestler.

St. Marys’s Johnny Wittman beat Owen Mahon of Williamsport 9-2 to finish third. Coltyn Sempko of Shikellamy scored a second-period pin (1:36) against Vincenzo Scott to claim fifth.

160 POUNDS

Selinsgrove’s Coy Bastain won his second district title in the past three years by taking a 23-8 third-period technical fall over DuBois’s Gauge Gulvas.

In the consolation finals, it was St. Marys’ Nick Crisp winning 8-2 over Sebastian Robinson of Williampost. Eben Wry of Cranberry eked out a 3-2 decision against Punxsutawney’s Grant Miller for fifth.

170 POUNDS

At 170 pounds Clearfield’s Hayden Kovalick pinned Ravis Bobby of St. Marys in the second period (3:21) for the win.

Ryan White of DuBois was third with a second-period fall (1:36) against Kody Deloe of Cranberry. Dean Hollenbach of Selinsgrove dispatched Williamsport’s Cale Cooklin in the first period (0:50) of the fifth-place bout.

182 POUNDS

After finishing as a runner-up at 182 pounds last year, Derek Sunafrank of Bradford broke through for the win this season with a 2-1 decision against DuBois’s Garrett Starr.

The consolation final was a battle of Miller’s, with Selinsgrove’s Steven Miller beating Punxsutawney’s Josh Miller 9-7. A medical forfeit gave Brett Zattoni of Clearfield fifth place.

195 POUNDS

Jeremy Garthwaite of St. Marys fell short in his bid for a second consecutive district title, getting pinned by Punxsutawney’s Garrett Eddy in the 195-pound final (1:45).

Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument scored a quick pin over Seth Yeager of Cranberry for third (0:21). Matt Bailor of Clearfield finished fifth by pinning Shikellamy’s Logan Krick toward the end of the second period (2:51).

220 POUNDS

Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon and Adam Young of Shikellamy met in the 220-pound championship bout for the third consecutive year. As has happened in the previous two, Schon came out ahead, this time with a second period pin (2:44).

Alex Lukaschunis of St. Marys took third with a 5-2 decision against Cranberry’s Xavier Barton. Charlie Lundy of Williamsport finished fifth.

285 POUNDS

Oliver Billotte of Clearfield beat DuBois’s Alex O’Harah 5-0 for the heavyweight title. Charles Crews of Williamsport pinned Bradford’s Dylan Mazzone for third, while Selinsgrove’s Trey Blaney stuck Jake Reedy of Shikellamy to secure a fifth-place finish (4:08).

REGIONALS

Both DuBois and Selinsgrove will have 11 wrestlers making the trip to Altoona for the regional tournament next weekend. Clearfield and Williamsport are both sending 10. Cranberry will be represented by seven grapplers, with Bradford, Punxsutawney, and Shikellamy each having four representatives.

