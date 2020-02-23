Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Randy and Bob’s Auto Body

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body in Chicora has openings for the following positions:

Customer Service Rep

Detail Technician

Maintenance

Paint Prep Technician

Auto Damage Appraiser

Hourly or flat rate, benefits, air-conditioned/heated shop, & continuing training provided- ready for immediate start.

Call 724-282-2933, email resume to info@randyandbobs.com, or apply online at www.randyandbobs.com/careers.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.