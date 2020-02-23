Local Residents, Club Members React to Proposed Smoking Ban

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A proposal that could put an end to smoking in private clubs, drinking establishments, and related public facilities has met with mixed reactions in the local community.

Rep. Dan Frankel, Democratic chair of the Health Committee, and State Senator Jay Costa, along with other elected officials, recently called on the Pennsylvania legislature to extend the landmark PA Clean Indoor Air Act to include additional public spaces.

The proposed legislation – H.B. 2298 – would close the loopholes found in the Clean Indoor Air Act, including those that allow smoking in outdoor spaces, cigar bars, cigar lounges, casinos, private clubs, and drinking establishments.

While this would affect some local clubs, others have already gone non-smoking.

According to a representative of the Clarion American Legion Club, the organization hasn’t permitted smoking inside the club in over a decade. Likewise, the Moose Lodges in our local area wouldn’t be affected because the Moose Supreme Council voted to go tobacco-free in all of their clubs as of January 1, 2020.

Nevertheless, many of the other private clubs in our area still allow smoking in their establishments.

ExploreClarion.com reached out to clubs in the local region and found many of those involved in the clubs see the legislation as inevitable.

“It’s gonna happen eventually, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Jack Shirey, secretary for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3807 in Clarion, said.

“In 2008, the Clean Air Act went into effect, and I’m really surprised it’s even taken them this long.”

Board member Larry Smith, of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in New Bethlehem, echoed the same sentiment.

“It’s going to come, sooner or later, statewide,” Smith said.

However, opinions on the legislation, and how it may affect the clubs, are mixed.

“It will definitely affect us. People come in here specifically because they can’t smoke in the bars down the street,” Terry Noerr, manager of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in New Bethlehem, said.

Unlike Noerr, Smith isn’t as certain about the effect the ban may have.

“I’m mixed on it. We have a lot of customers who say they will quit coming if we don’t allow smoking, but the Moose recently went non-smoking nationwide, and I don’t know if it has hurt them or not.”

While Exploreclarion.com was unable to reach a representative of the Clarion or New Bethlehem Moose Lodges, a representative of the Franklin Lodge, who preferred to remain nameless, said they haven’t seen much of an impact.

“We knew it was coming after the international convention last July and had about six months to get ready and prepare our members,” the representative stated.

“It might have hurt business a little, but people are still paying their dues and showing up for activities, so most of them must like what we’re doing, which is a good thing.”

While there is some negativity and some uncertainty, others are looking on the bright side.

“We don’t really care. We just don’t want to do it (ban smoking) unless the state passes a law because we don’t want to upset our members,” Shirey said.

In the wider community, opinions on the legislation are also mixed.

There are individuals who support the legislation, mainly for health reasons.

“After watching three friends who smoked die of lung or throat cancer, I absolutely support this,” Pete Denio said.

Jessica Sones Green agreed with Denio.

“Absolutely support it! Smoking is a personal choice, and others shouldn’t have to be subjected to it. There are a lot of places I won’t go anymore because of the smoking,” Green stated.

Others support parts of the legislation but find other parts of it less appealing.

“The part about including cigar bar and lounge is ridiculous. That’s what those places are for,” Chris Moore noted.

Jim Fletcher agreed with Moore.

There are also those who see the legislation as another strike against personal freedom.

“The owner of the establishment pays the bills and taxes, they should choose whether it is smoking permitted or not. The customers can then choose to go to the establishment or not,” Joshua Gilliland stated.

