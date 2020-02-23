 

Bryan Glen Watkins

Sunday, February 23, 2020 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

bryanBryan Glen Watkins, 58, of Hawthorn, died Friday morning, February 21, 2020, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born on September 2, 1961, in Clarion, he was the son of James C. and Marylin “Bertie” (Hopper) Watkins.

Bryan worked as a salesman for Bankers Life. He was a member of the Hawthorn Area Fire Department and he also served on the Hawthorn Borough Council.

He is survived by his Mother, Marylin “Bertie” Watkins of New Bethlehem, a brother, James C. Watkins, Jr. (Carol) of New Bethlehem, a sister, Jodi Shick (John) of New Bethlehem, his longtime companion, Carollyn McDonald of Hawthorn, her three children, Dan McDonald (Julie) of New Bethlehem, Brandy Davis (Chuck Stormer) of Summerville, and Jamie McDonald (Billy Jo) of Dayton, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Watkins.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 24, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Don Jeffers, Jr. officiating.

The Hawthorn Area Fire Department will hold a “Last Call” at 6 pm.

Bryan’s wish was to be cremated after services.

Online condolences may be sent to Bryan’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


