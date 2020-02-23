 

Police Release Details on Two Area Residents Accused of Lying about Vehicle Being Stolen

Sunday, February 23, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

arrest-photoPERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details regarding two area residents who were charged with making false reports to law enforcement officers about a vehicle being stolen.

Around 2:51 p.m. on January 23, 26-year-old Blake Michael Masemer, of Tionesta, called PSP Clarion and reported that his 2019 Jeep was stolen from his residence sometime between 6:00 a.m. on January 22 and 8:00 a.m. on January 23.

Through investigation and a confession, it was determined that Masemer and 53-year-old Jodie Marshall, of Parker, lied about the Jeep being stolen. The timelines of their stories did not match the time the vehicle was stolen, police say.

According to police, the reported stolen Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred around 3:00 a.m. on January 22.

Police say Masemer and Marshall are being charged for false reports and conspiracy.

Police released the above report on Friday, February 21, 2020.


