State Police Investigating Death of New Bethlehem Man

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the death of a New Bethlehem man.

Police say the incident occurred between 7:20 a.m. and 7:28 a.m. on February 10 on Truittsburg Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The victim – a 78-year-old New Bethlehem man – was found unresponsive while sitting behind the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had traveled from the paved roadway and collided with a tree.

A bystander and a school bus driver who were traveling in the opposite direction stopped and pulled the victim from the vehicle which was beginning to ignite in flames.

The victim was lying, unresponsive on the roadway approximately 11 feet from the burning vehicle when first responding personnel arrived at the scene.

The investigation continues.

Police released the above report on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.