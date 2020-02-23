 

Say What?!: Students Assist With ‘Super Flush’ at Texas Rangers’ New Stadium

Sunday, February 23, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Students-assist-with-super-flush-at-Texas-Rangers-new-stadiumTEXAS – The Texas Rangers enlisted the help of about 300 local school kids Tuesday to break in the new Globe Life Field with a “super flush” event – flushing all of the stadium’s toilets at once.

Construction crews and about 300 students from the Arlington Independent School District conducted the “super flush” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, flushing hundreds of toilets at the 1.8 million square foot facility to make sure the plumbing could handle the strain.

Read the full story here.


