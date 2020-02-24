A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. South wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 36. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Rain. High near 47. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of showers, mainly between 9pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers before 10pm, then rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then snow showers after midnight. Low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.