Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Serve this hearty casserole with a glass of Merlot!

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Ingredients

8 ounces uncooked spaghetti, broken into 3-inch pieces

3 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 – 10-3/4 oz. can condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup 2% milk

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, divided

1 – 4 oz. can mushroom stems and pieces, drained

1/2 cup chopped roasted sweet red peppers

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1-1/2 teaspoons steak seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Directions

~Cook spaghetti according to package directions.

~Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, soup, onion, milk, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup Swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, mayonnaise, steak seasoning, and basil.

~Drain spaghetti. Add to chicken mixture; toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Cover and bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheeses. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted, five to 10 minutes longer.

