Clarion U. Wrestling Edges Edinboro

EDINBORO, Pa. – The Golden Eagle wrestling team clinched their second 10-win season in three years with a close win on Sunday, with Clarion hanging on for a 17-16 win over Edinboro at McComb Fieldhouse.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

With the win, Clarion finishes the dual match season with a 10-6 overall record, and a 7-4 record in Mid-American Conference action.

The victory finished off Clarion’s third straight season with a dual match record of .500 or better, the first time the team has done that since a nine-month stretch that started in the 1970s and continued into the next decade. It is just the third 10+ win season for the Golden Eagles since 2007-08, with the last one coming during the 2017-18 season.

In addition, the win today marks a rare distinction for Clarion. The Golden Eagles have defeated Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Edinboro in the same year for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

Brock Zacherl won the 112th match of his career to move into sole possession of 16th on Clarion’s all-time wins list. The sixth-year senior is now one win behind Ken Nellis and Paul Clark for 14th on the list, and four wins behind Kurt Angle for 13th. Zacherl prevailed in a tight match against Tyler Vath to open the dual, scoring a takedown late in the third period for the 3-1 decision.

Mike Bartolo was the next to win with a win by decision over Derek Ciavarro, downing him by a 9-6 score to put Clarion ahead 6-3. It was the third straight win for Bartolo, who improved his record to 10-9 overall on the season. Greg Bulsak won his 12th straight match in the 197-pound bout, holding off Dylan Reynolds and taking him down late for an 8-4 decision. Bulsak has not lost a match this calendar year, with his last loss coming during the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in December.

After John Spaulding eked out a 3-1 decision over Ty Bagoly in the heavyweight bout, Jake Gromacki scored a huge win at 125 pounds in beating Lucas Rodriguez. He recorded the only takedown of the bout early in the first period and prevailed in the tight bout for a 3-0 decision. Cameron Butler accepted a forfeit at 133 pounds, putting the Golden Eagles ahead for the team win.

Clarion 17, Edinboro 16

149 – Brock Zacherl (Clarion) over Tyler Vath (Edinboro) (Dec 3-1)

157 – Peter Pappas (Edinboro) over Joe Sliwoski (Clarion) (Dec 10-6)

165 – Mike Bartolo (Clarion) over Derek Ciavarro (Edinboro) (Dec 9-6)

174 -Jacob Oliver (Edinboro) over Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) (MD 15-6)

184 – Cody Mulligan (Edinboro) over Mike Vernagallo (Clarion) (Dec 4-2)

197 – Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Dylan Reynolds (Edinboro) (Dec 8-4)

285 – Jon Spaulding (Edinboro) over Tyler Bagoly (Clarion) (Dec 3-1)

125 – Jake Gromacki (Clarion) over Lucas Rodriguez (Edinboro) (Dec 3-0)

133 – Cameron Butler (Clarion) over Unknown (For.)

141 – Nate Hagan (Edinboro) over Seth Koleno (Clarion) (Dec 8-2)

* – Clarion docked one point at end of 125-pound bout

