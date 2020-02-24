James D. Bergstrom, Sr., 83, of Enterprise Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence.

Jim was born on August 27, 1936, in Titusville to the late Carl E. and Beatrice Ross Bergstrom.

He attended Titusville area schools.

Jim was formerly employed as a custodian at Main St., School in Titusville. He later owned and operated Buell’s Corners Store and Bergstrom Heating.

He previously attended Hydetown Baptist Church on religious holidays.

Jim was a member of the Hydetown Businessmen’s Association, volunteered for numerous Hydetown activities and mowed the berms for the borough.

He enjoyed working on his Farmall tractor, sheet metal, and running his businesses.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Vicki Kemp and husband Clark of Centerville; a son, James Bergstrom, Jr. of FL; 3 grandchildren, Charity Ann Brown and husband Joseph Jr., of Oil City, Kimberly Ann Brockway and husband Matthew of Titusville, Alisha Holmes and husband James of Belleview, FL.; 8 great-grandchildren, Gracie, Noah, Kristen, Linzy, Lexy, Hunter, Elena, Piper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, William, Robert and Melvin Bergstrom.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 am with Rev. Jeff Sterling, officiating.

If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

