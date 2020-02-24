Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Biscuit
Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Biscuit.
Biscuit is a male Border Collie mix puppy.
He was surrendered to the rescue when he was not doing well with the young children in the home.
For more information on Biscuit, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
