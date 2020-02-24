 

Police Investigating Megan’s Law Violation in Toby Township

Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a reported violation of Megan’s Law in Toby Township.

According to police, they received a tip that a Megan’s Law violation had occurred between December 19, 2019, and February 5, 2020, on Route 68, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known suspect allegedly failed to correct or update his residency within three days of a change.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.


