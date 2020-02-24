Police Investigating Burglary in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred last week in Washington Township.

According to police, between 4:45 a.m. on 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 17, unknown individual(s) entered a residence on Amsler Lane in Washington Township, Clarion County, and removed an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, several guns, old coins, and prescription medication.

The value of the stolen items is estimated at several thousand dollars.

Police say the individual(s) then fled the scene undetected.

The victim is a known 51-year-old Tionesta man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

