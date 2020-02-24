Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details of a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Limestone Township earlier this month.

According to police, around 12:40 p.m. on February 7, 30-year-old Castaneda-Castaneda M. Rodolfo, of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was operating a 2020 Kenworth truck, traveling on Cemetery Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say Rodolfo was negotiating a 90-degree turn when his trailer struck a garage, causing damage to the garage.

Rodolfo then fled the scene and was later stopped by the New Bethlehem Police Department for PSP Clarion.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

State police released the above report on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.