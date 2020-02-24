 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Limestone Township

Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details of a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Limestone Township earlier this month.

According to police, around 12:40 p.m. on February 7, 30-year-old Castaneda-Castaneda M. Rodolfo, of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was operating a 2020 Kenworth truck, traveling on Cemetery Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say Rodolfo was negotiating a 90-degree turn when his trailer struck a garage, causing damage to the garage.

Rodolfo then fled the scene and was later stopped by the New Bethlehem Police Department for PSP Clarion.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

State police released the above report on Sunday, February 23, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.