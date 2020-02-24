State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment, Drug Possession

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Madison Township

Around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, Clarion-based State Police Troopers responded to a residence on Morris Lane in Madison Township for a report of harassment.

Police say 58-year-old William Arner, of Rimersburg, is accused of harassing a 16-year-old Rimersburg girl.

A citation is pending through District Court 18-3-04.

Harassment in Beaver Township

Around 3:53 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence along Twin Church Road in Knox for a report of an active domestic incident involving two victims: an 81-year-old Knox man and a 74-year-old Knox woman.

According to police, 46-year-old Baron Beichner, of Knox, was then taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and harassment and lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford F-150 XLT along Interstate 80 in Clarion Township around 5:51 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

Police say when the trooper made contact with the vehicle, an odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, and a probable cause search of the vehicle then yielded drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Luna, 26, of Goreville, Ill., was then arrested, processed, and released.

