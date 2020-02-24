 

State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment, Drug Possession

Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Madison Township

Around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, Clarion-based State Police Troopers responded to a residence on Morris Lane in Madison Township for a report of harassment.

Police say 58-year-old William Arner, of Rimersburg, is accused of harassing a 16-year-old Rimersburg girl.

A citation is pending through District Court 18-3-04.

Harassment in Beaver Township

Around 3:53 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence along Twin Church Road in Knox for a report of an active domestic incident involving two victims: an 81-year-old Knox man and a 74-year-old Knox woman.

According to police, 46-year-old Baron Beichner, of Knox, was then taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and harassment and lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford F-150 XLT along Interstate 80 in Clarion Township around 5:51 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

Police say when the trooper made contact with the vehicle, an odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, and a probable cause search of the vehicle then yielded drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Luna, 26, of Goreville, Ill., was then arrested, processed, and released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

