State Police Respond to Assault in Emlenton

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to an assault in Emlenton Borough on Friday.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, an assault occurred at a residence on 7th Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say a known 31-year-old Emlenton man is accused of assaulting a known 31-year-old Emlenton woman.

Charges are pending through District Court 28-3-04.

