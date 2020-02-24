 

State Police Respond to Assault in Emlenton

Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to an assault in Emlenton Borough on Friday.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, an assault occurred at a residence on 7th Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say a known 31-year-old Emlenton man is accused of assaulting a known 31-year-old Emlenton woman.

Charges are pending through District Court 28-3-04.


