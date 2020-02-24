 

Sykesville Fire Department Responds to Minivan Stuck Over Edge of Parking Lot

Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Courtesy Sykesville FDSYKESVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sykesville Fire Department responded to an incident on Sunday where a driver got stuck on a steep drop-off at the edge of a parking lot.

(Photos courtesy of Sykesville Fire Department)

A representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1 said they received a call reporting the incident around 7:06 a.m.

Sykesville Fire Department and DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to a post on the Sykesville Fire Department Facebook page, Squad 8 and Brush 8 provided vehicle stabilization for the van, which had gotten stuck halfway over the drop-off at the edge of the parking area at the old Sykesville school building.

The post notes no injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared, and the vehicle was removed, around 8:35 a.m.


