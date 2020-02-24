Trout Unlimited Conserves, Protects, and Restores Coldwater Fisheries, Watersheds

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The local Trout Unlimited Chapter is more than just a group of fishermen.

[PHOTO: Terry Morrow (left) and Andy Turner (right) of the Iron Furnace Chapter of Trout Unlimited (IFTU) talk with Rotarian Bob Pehrsson (center) about the group’s mission.]

“Our principal mission is to conserve, protect, and restore North America’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds,” said Terry Morrow at a recent meeting of the Clarion Rotary.

Founded on March 3, 1977, the Iron Furnace Chapter of Trout Unlimited (IFTU) is based in Clarion and serves over 100 members located across Clarion, Jefferson, Forest, and Elk Counties. IFTU is one of over 400 Trout Unlimited chapters nationwide.

IFTU also belongs to the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited that provides a voice for roughly 50 local chapters and 12,000 members in Pennsylvania. IFTU sponsors or participates in numerous conservation initiatives, outreach and educational activities, and stream and watershed-based projects.

Trout Unlimited was founded in 1959.

“We have established several long-term projects in local watersheds aimed at improving water quality through acid mine drainage treatment, and supported many other conservation programs,” said Andy Turner.

William Kodrich was the first acting President of IFTU. Home waters were originally streams in Clarion, Jefferson, and Elk Counties including North Fork Creek, Redbank Creek, Mill Creek, Piney Creek, Cathers Run, and the Clarion River. IFTU and several other Chapters initiated an annual student scholarship award at Clarion University, established several long-term projects in local watersheds aimed at improving water quality through acid mine drainage treatment, and supported many other conservation programs and efforts stretching from Pennsylvania to Montana, working with the national Trout Unlimited.

“We welcome new members – so come join us as we continue to work to conserve our irreplaceable coldwater fisheries at a time when these resources are more at risk than ever before,” said Morrow.

For more information, go to the IronFurnaceChapterTU page on Facebook.

