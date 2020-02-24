Two Face DUI Charges Following Traffic Stops in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently filed charges against two drivers recently caught driving under the influence in the area.

DUI in Clarion Township

According to police, around 11:32 a.m. on February 12, a traffic stop was performed on a 2007 Pontiac Vibe on U.S. 322 at Interstate 80 in Clarion Township after a traffic violation was observed.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Tristen Shaffer, of Corsica, was then taken into custody for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-01.

DUI in Ashland Township

According to police, around 5:33 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, a 2015 Jeep Patriot was stopped for a traffic violation on Old Knox Road/State Route 338 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver, identified as 49-year-old Thomas Flannigan, of Knox, was then taken into custody for DUI.

