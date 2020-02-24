 

Two Face DUI Charges Following Traffic Stops in Clarion County

Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently filed charges against two drivers recently caught driving under the influence in the area.

DUI in Clarion Township

According to police, around 11:32 a.m. on February 12, a traffic stop was performed on a 2007 Pontiac Vibe on U.S. 322 at Interstate 80 in Clarion Township after a traffic violation was observed.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Tristen Shaffer, of Corsica, was then taken into custody for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-01.

DUI in Ashland Township

According to police, around 5:33 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, a 2015 Jeep Patriot was stopped for a traffic violation on Old Knox Road/State Route 338 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver, identified as 49-year-old Thomas Flannigan, of Knox, was then taken into custody for DUI.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

