7 Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Occasional rain, mainly after noon. High near 48. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 49. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers before 2am, then rain and snow showers likely between 2am and 3am, then snow showers likely after 3am. Low around 24. South wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


