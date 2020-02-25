Brookville, Kane to Battle Tuesday for 2020 D9 3A Boys’ Title; DuBois Faces Meadville

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Clarion University’s Tippin Gym will be the site of a pair of elimination boys’ basketball playoff games, including the District 9 Class 3A title game Tuesday, Feb. 25.

(Photo: Aaron Park and Brookville look to make it back-to-back D9 Class 3A titles when the Raiders take on Kane Tuesday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym. Photo by Tessa Boschert. Check out more of Boschert’s work here)

The night will start with a District 8-9-10 Class 5A subregional semifinal contest at 6 p.m. between District 10 champion Meadville and District 9’s lone Class 5A team, DuBois.

It will then continue with the Class 3A title game between second-seeded Kane and top-seeded and defending champion Brookville.

Here is a look at both games.

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 3A TITLE GAME

(2) Kane vs. (1) Brookville

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25

Where: Clarion University’s Tippin Gym

Records: Kane 15-8; Brookville 15-7

How They Got Here: Kane beat Moniteau, 53-42, in the semifinals Thursday. Brookville had a bye into the title game.

Leading Scorers: Kane: Chad Greville (17.6 ppg), Caron Whiteman (8.7 ppg), Mason Zuzek (7.9 ppg), Zuke Smith (7.9 ppg); Brookville: Jace Miner (11.5 ppg), Aaron Park (11.3 ppg), Robert Keth (10.1 ppg), Jack Krug (8.2 ppg)

About Kane: Kane is looking for its first title since winning the Class 2A crown in 2016 with a 38-31 win over Brockway … The Wolves are led by 1,000-point career scorer Chad Greville, who has 1,323 career points, which are believed to be the third-most in school history … Kane has won 9 of its past 12 games entering the title game with the losses being to Johnsonburg, Cameron County and Elk County Catholic … Carson Whiteman scored a career-high 24 points in the semifinal win over Moniteau.

About Brookville: The Raider are making their fourth straight appearance in the District 9 Class 3A title game and are looking for their second consecutive title … Brookville enters the game on a 4-game winning streak, which allowed it to claim the top seed and the bye into the title game. The Raiders are 8-1 in their last nine games with the lone loss coming to Elk County Catholic, the top seed in the Class 1A bracket, 48-41, at ECC Feb. 4 … Senior Aaron Park is a 1,000-point scorer with 1,028 career points … Park is one of three Brookville players averaging in double digits, but he has scored just 28 points in his last four games as he battled an illness … Jace Miner has come on strong down the stretch for Brookville averaging 16.7 ppg in his last six games, including averaging 20.0 ppg in his last three contests.

Game Tidbits: Brookville and Kane last played each other in a title game in 2010 when the Raiders knocked off the Wolves, 52-48, to claim the Class 2A championship … The winner will move into the District 5-9 subregional title game against the District 5 champion, either Chesnut Ridge or Everett. The D5 title game is being played Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Chesnut Ridge. The subregional game will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Clearfield High School with the winner moving into the PIAA playoffs.

DISTRICT 8-9-10 SEMIFINALS

Meadville vs. DuBois

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25

Where: Clarion University Tippin Gym

Records: Meadville 12-11; DuBois 19-3

How They Got Here: Meadville beat Erie Cathedral Prep, 54-52, in the District 10 title game Feb. 18; DuBois had a bye into this game

Leading Scorers: Meadville: Davyon Butler (20.5 ppg), Lemaro Husband (12.3 ppg), Charlie Waid (11.4 ppg), Sam Burchard (8.5 ppg), Keeon Lindsey (7.6 ppg); DuBois: Chase Husted (16.6 ppg), Lennon Lindholm (13.8 ppg), Nick Felix (8.0 ppg), Nick Farrel (5.9 ppg)

About Meadville: The Bulldogs pulled a major upset in the District 10 title game beating a Cathedral Prep team that had beaten it twice during the regular season by a combined 54 points … Meadville enters the game with DuBois having won just two of its past 12 games, although many of those losses came against some of the toughest competition in District 10 including Erie McDowell (twice), Kennedy Catholic (twice), Cathedral Prep (twice), Erie High (twice), Fairview and Sharon … The Bulldogs feature a lot of length with Butler, Lindsey and Husband checking in at 6-foot-4 and Burchard and Waid at 6-1 … Meadville is just three years removed from being the PIAA runner-up in Class 5A falling to Archbishop Wood in the 2017 title game. Last year, the Bulldogs advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals in 5A before losing to Mars.

About DuBois: The Beavers are enjoying their best season in two decades and have 19 wins for the first time since going 19-7 in 2000 … Husted, a 6-8 senior, averages a double-double adding 12.8 rpg to his 16.6 ppg … Lindholm is averaging 16.3 ppg since Dec. 28 … DuBois’ losses have come to Elk County Catholic, who the Beavers then turned around and beat, Hollidaysburg and Brookville with only the Brookville loss being by double digits.

Game Tidbits: This is a rematch of last year’s subregional title game at Slippery Rock University won by Meadville, 52-29 … The winner gets Obama Academy out of the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) in the subregional title game either Friday or Saturday at a time and location to be determined.

