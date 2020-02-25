 

Bud W. McCool

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 @ 11:02 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

McCool-BudBud W. McCool, 84, a resident of 539 Cooperstown Road, Jackson Township; died peacefully Monday morning, February 24, 2020 in Sugarcreek Station surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.

He was born August 15, 1935 in Nickleville, a beloved son of the late: Glenn I. and Ella Boyles McCool.

He was affiliated with the Dempseytown Tabernacle.

Mr. McCool had worked for more than 28 years as a paint sprayer and erector at the former Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company (C.P.T.) in Franklin. He had worked alongside his wife as well for many years, in her family’s business, Shingledecker Welding of Franklin.

He looked forward to spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage in his spare time. He also had enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends as long as his health permitted.

He was married April 5, 1953 in the old Galloway United Methodist Church to the former Priscilla G. “Hun” Shingledecker, who preceded him in death on May 14, 2014.

He is survived by a son: Glenn A. McCool, Sr. and his wife, Marion of Dempseytown and by a daughter, Cindy L. Castile and her husband, Edward of Cambridge Springs.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: Martin ”Marty” Stull and his companion, Carrie Peterson, and Keith Stull all of Rocky Grove; Kevin Stull, Dustin Stull and his fiancé Nikole Nalepa, Charles “C.J.” Stull and his companion, Crystal Walker, and Angel Stull all of Franklin; Glenn A. “G” McCool, Jr. and wife, Erin and Kayla Card and husband, Anthony, all of Cooperstown; in addition to sixteen great-grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Also surviving are two brothers: George E. McCool and wife, Judy of Millcreek; Clarence R. McCool and wife, Lois of Cooperstown; a sister, Violet Shingledecker of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Evan and Ivan McCool; and by four sisters: Eva Montgomery, Elsie Moskey, Betty Noel and Mary Sweitzer.

Friends may call Thursday 11 AM -1 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 1 PM in the funeral home with Reverend Dana Lewis of the Dempseytown Tabernacle, officiating.

Interment will follow in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to: The Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.


