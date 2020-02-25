Carmen A. Pachetti, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his residence in Reynoldsville, PA. He was born on March 15, 1928, to the late John and Josephine (Commarata) Pachetti in Winslow Twp., PA.

He graduated from the Sykesville High School. On June 23, 1989, he married Lou Ann Bortz in Winchester, VA; she survives him. Carmen proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired as a Sergeant First Class , E-7. He worked at Hallstrom Construction, Inc in DuBois, PA. Carmen was a member of the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sykesville, PA. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #540, American Legion Post 392, and Veterans of Foreign Wars #813. Carmen was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with his grandson, Zackary A. Good. He was inducted into the bowling hall of fame.

In addition to his wife, Carmen is survived by two daughters; Barbara Lockwood of Michigan; Lois (Jason) Good of Reynoldsville, PA; his grandchildren; Zackary A. Good; Joanne (Taylor) Lockwood; one other grandchild; and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Carmen is preceded in passing by his first wife; Marlene Colosanto; three brothers; and four sisters.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4 – 8pm at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 20 Shaffer Street, Sykesville, PA 15865, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Father William Barron.

Interment will take place at the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Cemetery; full military honors will be rendered by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

