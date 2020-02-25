Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pistachio Pudding Tarts

These simple and delicious tarts are perfect for a light dessert!

Pistachio Pudding Tarts

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-3/4 cups cold 2% milk

1 – 3.4 oz. package instant pistachio pudding mix

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine butter and cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add flour until blended.

~Shape into 48 balls (1 in. each); press onto the bottom and up the sides of ungreased mini-muffin cups. Bake at 400° for 12 to 15 minutes (or until lightly browned). Cool for five minutes; carefully remove from pans to a wire rack to cool completely.

~For filling, in a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding for two minutes. Let stand for two minutes or until set. Cover and refrigerate for five minutes. Spoon into tart shells.

