Kenneth F. “Joe” Wiant, 87, formerly of Fairmount City, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday evening, February 22, 2020, at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

Born on August 18, 1932 in Climax, he was the son of the late Enos Edward and Mildred Daisy (Nulph) Wiant.

He was married on April 5, 1950 to Marion R. (Crawford) and she preceded him in death on August 10, 2009.

Joe worked as a driver for McCauley Trucking Co. for over 40 plus years. He was a former member of the Hawthorn Lion’s Club. He attended the Men’s Prayer Breakfasts, and helped out at the Redbank Valley Food Pantry in New Bethlehem.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, his wood shop, crocheting, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church and also the Jerusalem Christian Church in Greenville.

He is survived by four children, Terry Wiant of Orlando, Florida, DeWayne “Sam” Wiant and his wife, Claudia of Fairmount City, Donna Wiant Cook and her husband, Vaughn of Cranberry, and Debbie White and her husband, David of Greenville, eight grandchildren, Heather, Bradley, Mandy, Kristen, Joshua, Kimberly, Amber, and Tricia, eleven great grandchildren, and a sister, Mary Hinderliter of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Joe was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Wiant, four sisters, Carrie Minich, Peggy Fenstermaker, Myrtle Young, and Anna Bradley, and three brothers, William Wiant, James Wiant, and Edward “Pete” Wiant.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, February 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Cannon officiating.

Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

