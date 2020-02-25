Lawrence “Larry” E. Tidd Jr., 72, of Polk, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Franklin on October 2, 1947, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Mae Umstead Tidd.

Larry gradated high school in Mullens, KY. He then went on and worked at Joy Manufacturing as an electrician for many years until he retired.

He was a faith filled man who enjoyed the Bible, and also like to go hunting.

On September 2, 1967 he married the former Shirley Haley in Clintwood, VA and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Crystal Ralston (Michael) of Rocky Grove, Lawrence E. Tidd III of Mercer, and Michael Tidd of Franklin; four grandchildren, Cody Ralston, Megan Ralston, Kylie Tidd, Kaleb Tidd; two sisters Sandra Raymond of KY, Carol Bridge of FL; four half brothers and sisters, Paul, Bob, Mary Lou, and Nancy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Johnny Tidd.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Foote of the Baptist Temple, officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

