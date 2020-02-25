Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man was taken into custody after threatening two other men with a gun in Perry Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, an altercation broke out between three men at a residence on State Route 368 in Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say previously two of the men had been drinking heavily when one of the men attempted to leave the residence, but had his keys taken by the other two because he had been drinking heavily, and they didn’t want him to get into trouble.

According to police, the suspect engaged in a physical altercation with the victims – listed as a 47-year-old Parker man and a 23-year-old Emlenton man – because he demanded his keys back. He then threatened them with a gun and was given back his keys.

The man then fled the scene and fell asleep in a driveway at a nearby house. When he woke up, he attempted to drive back to the scene, but was stopped by police, while operating a 2019 Subaru Impreza, according to police.

Field sobriety tests were conducted, and it was deemed he was under the influence. He was then taken into custody.

The name of the accused was not released.

