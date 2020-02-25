Emlenton Man Accused of Punching 6-Year-Old Child During Domestic Incident, Stealing Vehicle

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing a laundry list of charges following a domestic incident in Butler County in which he allegedly punched a six-year-old child and stole a vehicle.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Gary James Whitling, of Emlenton, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton in Butler County at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, on the following charges:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (BAC.10 – <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Too Slow For Conditions, Summary

Violate Hazard Regulation, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Petrolia Borough, Butler County, on February 20.

According to a published article in the Butler Eagle, around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, Butler-based State Police were called to a woman’s residence in Petrolia.

The woman reported that Gary Whitling had showed up at her residence drunk and began punching her six-year-old son. The woman then got between Whitling and her child and subsequently suffered an unknown injury to her hand.

It is unknown if the child was injured.

The woman also provided police with a copy of a court order that bans Whitling from having contact with the child.

According to the woman, she locked the door of the home after Whitling left, but he then broke it while beating on it. He also reportedly took a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban owned by the woman’s father.

Police proceeded to search for Whitling and eventually came upon the stolen Suburban parked partially on the roadway on State Route 268. Police reported the vehicle was running, and Whitling was discovered passed out in the driver’s seat.

It was reported that Whitling was ordered from the vehicle, but he refused, and “substantial force was utilized to affect (his) arrest.”

Troopers also discovered Whitling’s driver’s license was suspended, and they seized several plastic containers, pills, and suspected marijuana from the passenger compartment that allegedly belonged to him.

He was subsequently taken to Butler Memorial Hospital where he submitted to a blood draw. Results of the blood tests are pending.

A preliminary hearing for Whitling is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, with Judge Stoughton.

