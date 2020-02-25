 

North Clarion/ECC Girls; Keystone/Clarion Boys to Air on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Schmader Rapp BakaysaKANE, Pa. (D9Sports) – A pair of District 9 semifinal games will air Tuesday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo: Gabby Schmader of North Clarion (left) and Alex Rapp of Keystone will try to help their teams to District 9 championship game appearances Tuesday night. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Both games start at 7 p.m. with North Clarion taking on Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A girls’ semifinals from Kane High School and Keystone battling Clarion fin the District 9 Class 2A boys’ semifinals from Redbank Valley High School.

Mike Kalinowski and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the North Clarion/ECC girls’ game from Kane High School, while Dustin Kifer and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the Clarion/Keystone game from Redbank Valley High School.

The pregame show from both locations starts at 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN TO NORTH CLARION VS. ECC GIRLS

Airtime from Kane High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 6:30 p.m. with the game set to tip at 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for North Clarion/ECC game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE KEYSTONE VS. CLARION BOYS

Airtime from Redbank Valley for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show for this matchup is at 6:30 p.m. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for Clarion vs. Keystone and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible:

Special thanks to Hi-Level Golf Course, Shear Designs by Jolene Ion, Delta Contracting, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, Tin Town Metal Works, Tuck’D Inn Farm, Snyder’s Autobody, and Wired Outdoors for Sponsoring tonight’s games as well

Laurel Eye Clinic (Title Sponsor) Kerle Tire (Title Sponsor/Pre-Game Show)
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant (Coaches’ Pregame Interviews) Hager Paving (Player of the Game)
Kahle’s Kitchen (1st Quarter) Next Step Therapy (2nd Quarter)
FUN Bank (Halftime Show) Penn State-DuBois (3rd Quarter)
DuBrook (4th Quarter) Clarion County Community Bank (Postgame Show)
Gatesman Plumbing, Heating & A/C (Timeouts) Allegheny Grille of Foxburg (Broadcast Booth)
Matt Higgins – State Farm Insurance (Free Throws) Eric Shick Nationwide Insurance Agency (3-pointers)
Zacherl Motors (Scoreboard) Gatesman Auto Body (Governor’s Keys to the Game)
Redbank Chevrolet (Stats) Computer Guru of Leeper (Equipment/Jess Quinn’s Halftime Breakdown)
MV Property Care (Tip-off) Janney Montgomery Scott (Starting Lineups/Fast Breaks)
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating (Players to Watch) S&W Auto Body (Fouls)
Clarion-Forest VNA (Injury Update) Carrier Insurance (Coaches)
Clarion Ford (Drive of the Game) Tionesta Builders (Overtime)
Randy and Bob’s Auto Body Riverhill Automotive
Ramada by Wyndham of Clarion Mealy Excavating
LandPro (Possession Arrow)  Clarion Bathware
Allstate Insurance, the Dave Jones Agency (Keystone Games) J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales
Ochs Building Supply (What’s at Stake)  Delta Contracting & Design, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

