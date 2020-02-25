North Clarion/ECC Girls; Keystone/Clarion Boys to Air on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

KANE, Pa. (D9Sports) – A pair of District 9 semifinal games will air Tuesday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo: Gabby Schmader of North Clarion (left) and Alex Rapp of Keystone will try to help their teams to District 9 championship game appearances Tuesday night. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Both games start at 7 p.m. with North Clarion taking on Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A girls’ semifinals from Kane High School and Keystone battling Clarion fin the District 9 Class 2A boys’ semifinals from Redbank Valley High School.

Mike Kalinowski and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the North Clarion/ECC girls’ game from Kane High School, while Dustin Kifer and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the Clarion/Keystone game from Redbank Valley High School.

The pregame show from both locations starts at 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN TO NORTH CLARION VS. ECC GIRLS

Airtime from Kane High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 6:30 p.m. with the game set to tip at 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for North Clarion/ECC game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE KEYSTONE VS. CLARION BOYS

Airtime from Redbank Valley for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show for this matchup is at 6:30 p.m. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for Clarion vs. Keystone and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible:

Special thanks to Hi-Level Golf Course, Shear Designs by Jolene Ion, Delta Contracting, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, Tin Town Metal Works, Tuck’D Inn Farm, Snyder’s Autobody, and Wired Outdoors for Sponsoring tonight’s games as well

