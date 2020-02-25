Oil City Man Accused of ‘Blowing Kisses’ at Officers, Causing Disturbance at Hospital Following DUI Crash

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing multiple charges following a DUI-related crash that occurred on Saturday in Butler County.

According to a published article in the Butler Eagle, 20-year-old Demarco G. Francis, of Oil City, was involved in a crash around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, on Kiester Road, just west of Harmony Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police reported Francis was found standing near his Jeep Cherokee. Investigators later learned that Francis was speeding westbound on Kiester Road, ran a stop sign, and then collided with the other vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

A search of his vehicle reportedly found two baggies, a jar, and a plastic container, all containing suspected marijuana. Troopers also allegedly found two digital scale and five empty Ziploc baggies.

Francis was then taken to Grove City Medical Center in Pine Township, Mercer County, for a blood draw, which he reportedly refused. While at the medical center, it was reported he “stuck his tongue out pretending to lick something,” and “began blowing kisses toward officers.”

He also allegedly caused a disturbance at the hospital, though details of that incident have not yet been released.

Regarding the incident at the medical center, court documents indicate Francis was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel W. Davis in Mercer County at 6:14 a.m. on February 22 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Mercer County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, with Magisterial District Judge D. Neil McEwen presiding.

Charges Filed Following Crash in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County

Court documents indicate the following charges against Francis were filed through Magisterial District Judge William S. O’Donnell’s office in Butler County on February 22:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Combination Alcohol/Drugs – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Minor – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Purchase Etc Alcoholic Beverage By A Minor, Summary

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Minor Prohibited/Operating With Alcohol, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

Francis is awaiting a preliminary hearing regarding this case.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.