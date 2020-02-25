 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Phyllis Marwood Krepp

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 @ 03:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Phyllis Marwood Krepp, age 92, of Northport, Ala., passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at Sunset Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. John Nixon officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl James Krepp of Northport; infant son, Curtis Krepp of Pennsylvania; sister, Virginia Nichols of Tuscaloosa; brother, Gail Marwood of Pennsylvania; and parents, James Andrew and Mary Pew Marwood of Pennsylvania.

Survivors include her sons, D. James “Jim” Krepp of Northport and David Krepp (Donna) of Tuscaloosa; her niece, Dr. Sue Hilton of Pennsylvania; and nephew, Steve Marwood (Rita) of Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northport Baptist Church or Taylorville Baptist Church Building or Missions funds.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.