Phyllis Marwood Krepp, age 92, of Northport, Ala., passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be at Sunset Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. John Nixon officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl James Krepp of Northport; infant son, Curtis Krepp of Pennsylvania; sister, Virginia Nichols of Tuscaloosa; brother, Gail Marwood of Pennsylvania; and parents, James Andrew and Mary Pew Marwood of Pennsylvania.

Survivors include her sons, D. James “Jim” Krepp of Northport and David Krepp (Donna) of Tuscaloosa; her niece, Dr. Sue Hilton of Pennsylvania; and nephew, Steve Marwood (Rita) of Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northport Baptist Church or Taylorville Baptist Church Building or Missions funds.

