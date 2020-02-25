 

Police Investigating Burglary in Clarion Township

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Clarion Township.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, February 21, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to 321 Ridge Avenue in Clarion Township for a report of harassment.

Police say upon their arrival, they determined that known individuals entered the residence without permission and engaged in a physical altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.


