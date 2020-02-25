Ronald D. Attleberger Sr., 73, of Conneaut Lake, passed away unexpectedly on at 7:46 A.M. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born in Oil City on August 3, 1946, he was a son of the late Dean and Grace Ream Attleberger.

Ron was a graduate of Cranberry High School. In his early years he worked as a machinist in various businesses and went in to sales, most recently working at Community Chevrolet.

He loved NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers and riding motorcycles.

Surviving are two children; Ronald D. Attleberger Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Utica and Dawn Marie Cameron and his husband Dan of Virginia; four grandchildren, Ryan Eisenman, McKenzie Attleberger, Kaitlyn Portillo, and Jacob Hendricks; and one great-granddaughter, Bella Portillo.

Additionally surviving are his siblings, Dave Attleberger, William Attleberger, Rose Miller, Dorothy McClure, and Barbara Dunlap and a close friend, Bonnie Gilbert of Knox.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.