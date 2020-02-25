Russell G “Rusty” Coast

Russell “Rusty” Glenn Coast, 53, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Irwin Township and Franklin, Venango County, passed away on February 21 2020 with loved ones by his side in Select Specialty Hospital at Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Diagnosed two years ago with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), he suffered from its many complications before succumbing to illness.

He was born March 13, 1966, in Grove City, PA, son of Richard M. Coast and Sylvia M. Russell Coast. Although Rusty was a quadriplegic since July of 1979 due to a swimming accident, he went on to lead a full and independent life. He attended Victory Elementary School in Irwin Township and graduated from Franklin High School in 1984 where he was one of six students commended for their 1982 PSAT/NSMQT scores. He went on to attend one year at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh; receiving his bachelor of science degree in education in 1988 from Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock. He taught physics and science at Franklin High School for three years, leaving to attend the University of Akron in Ohio, where he received a master of science in physics in 1994. He continued there, working in a doctoral program until leaving to accept a job with Vodafone Airtouch/Verizon Wireless in Lewis Center, Ohio. He made his home in Powell, Ohio before moving back home to Pennsylvania in 2013 to work for Verizon Wireless in Bridgeville. He retired in December 2018 after 21 years with Verizon Wireless.

Rusty enjoyed hunting with family, Pony League and riding his six-wheeler in his younger years. He was able to drive a customized van for his personal transportation. He loved family gatherings and since his diagnosis these were very important to him. He spent many hours on his computer using flight simulation software, doing research and listening to podcasts and music. Cooking shows and trying new recipes were favorite hobbies. He never lost his love of learning nor his love of his hard-earned independence.

He is survived by his mother, Sylvia M. Coast, of Franklin, and siblings Richard M. Coast, Jr. and wife Barbara McElhattan Coast of Barkeyville; Julia Coast Miller (his caretaker) of Barkeyville and Bridgeville; Dr. Douglas A. Coast and wife Mary Catherine Dugan Coast of Pittsburgh; Darren L. Coast and wife, Shelly Johnson Coast of Franklin; Jennifer Coast and companion Mark Gonzales, Austin, TX; Janice Coast Newell and husband, Thomas K. Newell III, Telluride, CO. He is survived by uncles, Albert Russell and wife Jeanne King Russell of Anaheim, CA; Ronald Russell and wife Helen McCune Russell of Vail, AZ; Bruce Russell and wife Sue Dickert Russell of Renfrew; and aunts, Nancy Baker Russell of Rocky Grove and Leona Rodemoyer Knight, Forestville.

He was a loving uncle to Rodney Caldwell and family of NC; Martin Coast and Tyler Coast of Barkeyville; William McBride III and companion, Jammie Greene and girls, Barkeyville; Cody McBride and companion, Jessica Otto, Barkeyville; Caitlin Coast and husband Peter Kirschenbaum of Brooklyn, NY; Monica Coast, of Pittsburgh; Daniel Coast and friend Ashley Slifko of Pittsburgh; Nicole Coast Crawford and husband Seth Crawford of Franklin; Zachary A. Coast and wife Brandi Heckman Coast of Rocky Grove; TK Newell IV and wife Kate DeCook Newell of Telluride, CO; Brittany Newell and fiancé Aaron Pena of Telluride, CO; Dylan Newell of Ft. Collins, CO; and Sarah Newell and friend Gordy Davenport of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by several cousins scattered around the country and the world as well as a grandniece, Adella Coast Crawford, who brought him great joy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard M. Coast, grandparents Albert and Petronilla (Pat) Broschart Russell, Mart Coast, and Ethel Horton Coast Martin, brother-in-law, Todd D. Miller, Uncles Kenneth A. Russell, Thomas Rodemoyer, Charles Knight and Donald G. Coast and wife Mary June Miller Coast.

There will be no viewing or service per his wishes.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to; Franklin Public Library, 421 12th St, Franklin PA 16323, Venango County Historical Society, P.O. Box 101, Franklin PA 16323 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

