Say What?!: RSPCA Officers Find Reported Snakes Were Inanimate Objects

FLEET, HAMPSHIRE – Animal rescuers in Britain said officers responding to separate reports of snakes needing to be removed found the reported reptiles were inanimate objects.

The RSPCA said inspector Jan Edwards responded to a report of a stray snake inside an apartment building Thursday in Fleet, Hampshire.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.