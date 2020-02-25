Sligo Auto Salvage: A Full-Service Shop Offering Competitively Priced New and Used Parts
SLIGO, Pa., (EYT) – Sligo Auto Salvage has been around since the 1980s, but if you haven’t visited in the past decade, you’re missing out on a lot.
The business has transformed into a full-service shop that provides full diagnostics, tires, and new as well as used parts.
The business, once known solely as a salvage yard, now provides a host of services for the community.
“We have built a full garage,” Brad Reinsel, of Sligo Auto Salvage, told exploreClarion.com.
“We do full service and full repairs. We can do anything from an oil change to putting a new engine in your car. We also sell tires, both new and used tires. A lot of people don’t know that we have a full-service shop.”
Sligo Auto Salvage has a Bosch air conditioning system that allows workers to check the entire air conditioning system in your car. If the A.C. needs recharging, they can do that for you.
The shop features a full diagnostic computer system to find out what may be wrong with a vehicle. There is also a welder on staff.
“We sell new as well as used parts,” Reinsel explained, referring to new aftermarket auto parts.
“People who are familiar with the old business don’t know about that. The new aftermarket parts we offer are very competitively priced.”
According to Reinsel, it was essential to expand the business to serve the community better. In the past, they would sell a part to a customer who then had to go somewhere else to have it installed. That can all be done now with one stop at Sligo Auto Salvage.
Sligo Auto Salvage has hundreds of tires in stock, both new and used.
“Sometimes we buy cars and people had just put brand new tires on them,” Reinsel added.
“We can sell you those, or we can get you a new set.”
Sligo Auto Salvage has new machines to mount and balance the tires.
At the same time, the business continues to provide the items you would expect from a salvage yard, such as used engines or transmissions. They also offer remanufactured engines and transmissions that have a three-year 100,000-mile warranty on parts and labor.
The salvage end of the business has expanded, as well. Sligo Auto Salvage is linked by computer to salvage yards across the country.
“We have more than 1,000 cars sitting on our property,” Reinsel said. “We are also linked to every salvage yard around the nation so that we can get parts nationally.”
There’s not really a typical item people look for when they visit a salvage yard. They may be looking for anything from a headlight to tail light and everything in between, according to Reinsel.
There is a definite advantage to visiting the local shop at Sligo Auto Salvage. Not only will the part likely to be more affordable, but you can stop by to make sure it’s the correct item versus online shopping.
Sligo Auto Salvage also offers business to business delivery.
“We provide B2B delivery and currently have deliveries scheduled to the Oil City/Franklin area every Thursday.”
It can also be helpful to get advice.
Reinsel said sometimes people ask for used parts, not knowing a new part can be purchased for less. Customers at Sligo Auto Salvage have options. They not only get information on new and used parts but advice on the advantages and disadvantages of each choice as well.
In addition to recycling the cars and parts from their yard, Sligo Auto Salvage recycles in other ways. They have an oil burner to heat the shop; that’s how they recycle used oil. The old tires are also recycled.
Stop by Sligo Auto Salvage at 12057 Route 68 S, Sligo, Pa. You can reach them at 814-745-3300.
If you haven’t been there lately, it’s time to take a look at what’s new.
