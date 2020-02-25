SPONSORED: Weaver Auto Parts Annual Filter Sale Begins March 14; FREE Customer Appreciation Breakfast March 19

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST is holding their annual filter sale from Saturday, March 14, through Saturday, March 21.

All premium filters are 40% off. This includes air, oil, and fuel filters.

A FREE customer appreciation breakfast with pancakes, sausage, and door prizes will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

There will also be many discounted prices throughout the store.

Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST also has a large stock of supplies that will be discounted, such as gas/fuel additives, motor oil, cleaning products, windshield washer fluid, a hydraulic jack/stand combo, and much more.

Stock up now while the price is right!

The store’s regular business hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sundays: CLOSED

Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST is located at 8685 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

