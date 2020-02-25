State Police Release Details on Sligo Woman Injured in Weather-Related Rollover Crash on Route 28

ARMSTRONG CO. Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details on a weather-related accident involving a Sligo woman that occurred on State Route 28 earlier this month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, around 8:36 a.m. on February 2, 39-year-old Amanda L. Short, of Sligo, was operating a 2004 Ford Explorer, traveling south on State Route 28/66 three miles north of Kittanning Borough, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

Police say Short’s vehicle lost traction on the snow-covered roadway and began to fishtail going up a hill. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. It traveled up the embankment slightly before rolling over onto the driver’s side. The vehicle came to a final rest in the southbound lane facing east.

Short was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by Kittanning EMS for suspected minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

State police released the above report on Monday, February 24, 2020.

