State Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash in Beaver Township

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

According to police, around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 85-year-old Ronald J. Pelletier of Monroe, Connecticut, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, traveling west on interstate 80 near mile marker 52.6, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, when two deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

Pelletier’s vehicle then struck one of the deer.

All of the airbags in the vehicle deployed.

Pelletier and his passengers – 52-year-old Robert P. Pelletier, of Marlborough, Connecticut, and 61-year-old Richard R. Pelletier, of Monroe, Connecticut – were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Frye’s Garage.


