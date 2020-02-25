State Police Searching for Missing Parker Teen

PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are attempting to locate a missing teen from Parker.

According to police, 13-year-old Melissa Erin Dunkle was last seen by her family at their home in Parker City on Monday, February 24, at 4:00 p.m.

She is categorized as a missing juvenile.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Butler-based State Police at Crime Unit at 724-284-8100.

